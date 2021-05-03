United Airlines extends travel from Houston to popular Florida coastal getaway

As temperatures rise, so does demand for travel to beachy destinations. Airlines are jam-packed with demands for spots such as the Yucatan peninsula and Costa Rica.

Now, a major airline is expanding service to a popular Florida spot through the Labor Day holiday.

United Airlines is extending its daily nonstop service to Key West. Flights between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Key West International Airport (EYW) will run through the Labor Day holiday. The service starts Thursday, May 6, according to a press release.

For those keeping track, the Houston–Key West service, on United’s Embraer E175 aircraft, offers seating for 70 passengers, with 58 main and 12 first-class seats. Service launched in December of last year and was scheduled to run through May 5, but has been extended through September 7.

That’s good news for local travelers who want to hit the coastal community after summer.

“Houston is a popular origin city for Texas visitors who want to experience the Florida Keys,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West, in a statement.

Fans and visitors will no doubt recognize Key West as the home of American literary icon Ernest Hemingway. (The author’s home is a famous tourist hotspot.) Key West is also celebrated for its beaches, restaurants, and cultural scene.

Texas travelers take note: American Airlines also offers daily Texas nonstop service between Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and EYW.