Southwest Airlines jets to Central American coastal paradise with $129 Houston flights

Houstonians are ready and scrambling to travel to sunny destinations beyond the border, as evidenced by new flights popping up in response to local demand. To that end, a Texas-based airline is connecting locals to a Central American coastal paradise with nonstop service.

Southwest Airlines is resuming direct flights to Costa Rica, beginning June 21, according to the Dallas-based airline. Specifically, the jaunts will head to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and the capital region, San Jose (SJO). As usual, bags fly free, the airline reminds in a press release.

In what’s sure to be a boon to budget-minded trekkers, flights to Costa Rica start at an impressive $129 — flyers can find that rate to domestic routes. Flights leave as early as 8 am from the Southwest’s Hobby Airport outpost.

Not surprisingly, the number of seats, days, and markets for these new fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and on Southwest.com.

Seasoned travelers know Costa Rica as a rich gold mine of surfing and beach activities, white-water rafting and hiking and trekking in lush and wild rainforests and volcanoes. While rapidly populated by North Americans in the last decade, the region consistently tops lists for retirees, active thrill seekers, honeymooners, and those looking for urban and wild adventures.

“We’re excited to continue reestablishing previously served international service by reuniting the warm Hospitality of Costa Rica with the heart and value of Southwest,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president & chief commercial officer. “We’re seeing more demand for our international routes that already take our customers to Aruba, Cancun, Cozumel, Havana, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, and Punta Cana.”