United Airlines boosts travel from Houston to Australia, Maldives, and Asian hot spots

With spring and summer travel already seeing a big boost nationwide, a major Houston airline hub is launching 19 new trips to more cities in the U.S., southeast Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

United Airlines, which boasts a significant presence at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, has partnered with Singapore Airlines to expand their codeshare agreement, United announced. Starting Tuesday, April 26, all United customers can connect to nine new codeshare destinations in the Singapore Airlines network.

Notably, seven of these locations are in southeast Asia. They are: Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan; Siem Reap in Cambodia; Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia; and Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta, and Surabaya in Indonesia. Travelers may also connect to Perth, Australia, as well as Male in The Maldives, via Singapore Airlines, per a press release.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines customers can connect on United flights out of Los Angeles to 10 new codeshare destinations in the U.S.: Austin; Baltimore; Boise, Idaho; Cleveland; Denver; Honolulu; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Reno, Nevada; and Sacramento, California.

Locally, this complements the existing United connections from Houston to Atlanta; Austin; Dallas-Fort Worth; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Miami; New Orleans, and Orlando and Tampa Bay in Florida.

For the uninitiated, codeshare flights allow travelers to book trips that otherwise wouldn’t exist. One carrier operates a flight, while both airlines market the flight with respective flight numbers based on their schedule or timetable.

“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only U.S. airline flying direct to Singapore from the U.S., with our nonstop San Francisco – Singapore flight,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of International Network and Alliances at United, in a statement. “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Singapore Airlines and provide our customers greater convenience and access to world-class destinations in the region.”

All new trips can be booked on United and Singapore Airlines booking channels as they become available.