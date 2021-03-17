2 Texas getaways book lofty spot on Airbnb top U.S. searches list

Understandably, Americans are itching to get away from it all this spring and summer. Some appear to be scratching that itch with stays in the Gulf Coast community of Surfside Beach and the Hill Country-adjacent community of Round Top.

Based on Airbnb data published March 17, Surfside Beach and Round Top tie for the third most popular travel destination in the U.S. this spring and summer. (Airbnb’s post about the most searched spots on its site mentions Round Top but inadvertently left out Surfside Beach.)

TourTexas.com describes Surfside Beach this way: “Home to four miles of pristine shoreline, one-of-a-kind restaurants, and colorful surf shops, this unique Gulf Coast getaway has something for everyone. Located just an hour from Houston, Surfside Beach offers an easygoing escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city.”

Airbnb highlights these two rental properties in Surfside Beach, about 65 miles south of Houston:

A near-the-beach house that rents for $183 a night. According to the Airbnb listing, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property is situated in a “scenic and quiet spot overlooking the waterway.” The house features coastal décor, two decks, and a charcoal grill.

A “romantic” cottage a few blocks from the beach that rents for $171 a night. “While small in stature, everything you need is here and done so with exquisite taste from finishes to furnishings to décor,” the Airbnb listing says. Highlights of the one-bedroom, one-bathroom property include a deck, a gas grill, and ceiling fans throughout. Up to two “well behaved” dogs are welcome.

Texas Monthly calls Round Top the state’s version of Aspen, Colorado.

“Our town is the best of both worlds. We’re the Round Top Antiques Show. We’re country chic meets arts and culture. We’re stellar shopping and Southern hospitality. We’re fine dining mixed with front-porch living,” the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce says.

Airbnb draws attention to these two rental properties in Round Top, about 95 miles northwest of Houston: