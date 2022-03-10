Caribbean Airlines launches flights from Houston to sunny destinations

Houstonians looking to jet away to warm-weather destinations now have a new carrier. Caribbean Airlines has launched new service and non-stop flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Georgetown, Guyana, with onward connectivity to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Flights will take off March 22 through Bush’s Terminal D and will run three times a week each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through June 30.

Caribbean Airlines flies to favorites such as Antigua, The Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Maarten, and more Instagrammable getaway spots.

Perks include loyalty and mileage benefits, the ability for travelers to buy seats next to them for relatively cheap, a layaway program for flights, and choice eats (that can be pre-ordered) from the Caribbean Cafe — no peanuts or pretzels-only meals here.

Travelers can also make a bid to upgrade to Business Class and enjoy a premium travel experience by making an offer online.

Shoppers will enjoy a Caribbean Airlines duty-free market with discounts and more. The carrier notes in a press release that more airlift is needed in Guyana; these new flights are considered a boon.

Interested flyers can book trips online, through the airline’s reservations sales and service centre (note the fancy spelling), or through travel agents. Potential customers can also reserve flights with the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, which can be downloaded for free at the Apple Store and Google Play.

“Having direct service to Guyana is more than fitting to Houston, Texas, a major U.S gateway to Central and South America,” said Zeljka Momirovic, manager of air service development for Houston Airports, in a statement. “This route will strengthen the business relationship and cultural ties between Texas, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. We welcome Caribbean Airlines to Houston and expect our ties to grow stronger with time.”