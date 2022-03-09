It's worth visiting Lafayette, Louisiana, any time of year, but those in the know come during the early spring, when crawfish are at their peak.

Roll up your sleeves and peel your own, eat it with a fork in an etouffee, or bring a bib and go all-out at the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, May 6-8.

Of course, no trip to Lafayette is complete without boudin, so be sure to stop at one of the legendary spots on the Cajun Boudin Trail. New this year is the Taco Festival on April 2, complete with Louisiana's one and only taquito-eating contest.

Ready to burn off some calories? Step to it at a lively dance hall or participate in the Vermilion Voyage, a three-day, 50-mile, overnight paddling excursion.

Spring is also an ideal time to spend a day in downtown Lafayette, where you'll find attractions, restaurants, and nightlife. Every April, downtown hosts Festival International, which brings more than 500 musicians from 15 countries to the stage.

Need even more inspiration to visit Lafayette during the springtime? Check out the Springtime Guide here and start planning your spring getaway to the Happiest City in America.