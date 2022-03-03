If you've never visited Waco or it's been a while, the city is a wonder to discover: sports, history, nature, tasty dining destinations, and world-famous shopping mixed with a heap of Texas hospitality. Waco offers enough to keep visitors busy for days.

In addition to Chip and Joanna Gaines' famous decor mecca, Magnolia Market, Waco is home to Baylor University, the oldest continuously operating university in Texas. You'll also find other unique attractions such as the Dr Pepper Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, and more.

Come aboard a cruise up the Brazos River, mountain bike or hike in Cameron Park, visit the award-winning Balcones Distillery, take a city tour on an electric bike, or do a drive-by of the Fixer Upper homes (another feature courtesy of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines).

There's also plenty of local art and live music to be enjoyed in the friendly and walkable Downtown Cultural District.

Still looking for more to do? Try wakeboarding and water sliding at BSR Cable Park & Surf Resort or perfect your swing at Topgolf. Take in the pottery making and woodworking demonstrations at the Homestead Craft Village or walk through memorabilia at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

There's something for everyone in your group, and lots of events year-round. Waco is a great destination for a weekend getaway for couples or a group of friends, a fun meeting place for a family reunion, and an accommodating location to host a convention.

Find what you've been missing in Waco — and a piece of your heart in the heart of Texas.