New United service connects Houston travelers to snowy Colorado destinations

Snow-loving Houstonians who frequently head to the Colorado cities of Breckenridge (affectionately known as “Breck”) and Fort Collins now have an easier way to make the trek, thanks to a new option from United Airlines.

The airline, which boasts a significant hub in Houston, is teaming up with Landline – a premium ground transportation company – to offer new connecting service to Breckenridge (QKB) and Fort Collins (FNL) through its Denver hub.

This is the first time Breckenridge has ever been served by an airline and Fort Collins’ first global network carrier service in 25 years, according to United.

Daily service to Breckenridge starts on March 11, while four-times daily service to Fort Collins begins on April 1.

How does it work? Passengers connecting to Breckenridge or Fort Collins will transfer to the Landline service within the secure airside area of the terminal from an assigned gate in Concourse A at Denver International Airport.

No need to worry about lugging bags; checked-in baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. On board, customers can expect leather seating, onboard streaming entertainment, and free Wi-Fi.

An added perk: United MileagePlus members can accrue Premier qualifying points and redeemable miles on services to both destinations.

“With this new service, customers can start their day anywhere in United’s global network and arrive slope-side in Breckenridge minutes from the main gondola,” said Landline’s co-founder and CEO David Sunde, in a statement.