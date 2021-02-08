Love is in the air this month, and so is the delicious deal that is Galveston's Restaurant Week. The name's a bit misleading, because this year the beloved tradition is actually happening all February long.

More than 40 restaurants are participating, meaning you can try dishes from the island's most popular spots with special prix-fixe breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

Two- and three-course dinners are priced between $20 and $35, while two-course breakfast, brunch, and lunch options only cost between $10 and $20.

You can browse all the menus here and start planning which eateries you're going to visit and when. Reservations are strongly recommended.

If outdoor dining is one of your restaurant requirements, there already exists a handy list of places that serve up beach views and al fresco vibes with their appetizers.

From tasty tacos at Taquilo's Tex-Mex Cantina to spicy etouffee at Little Daddy's Gumbo Bar and authentic Italian at Riondo's Ristorante to the Gulf's freshest seafood at Fish Tales, there's a mouth-watering option for every appetite.

You can even get a little fancy with a steak at Rudy & Paco's, or enjoy a dazzling sunset view while sipping cocktails at Waterman's.

Of course, the last thing you'll want to worry about after dessert is a long drive home, so book a night or two at any of Galveston's beautiful hotels. You could even make it a weekend of indulgent meals — and that's this year's Valentine's Day sorted.

Also make time to visit all the wild and wonderful "house floats" this Mardi Gras season.

Galveston is an official ex-pat subkrewe of The Krewe of House Floats, a New Orleans socially-distant krewe founded under the belief that if everyone cannot safely gather together on the parade route in 2021, then we can at least bring the spirit of the parades home.

Find a map of the decorated homes, porches, yards, and more here.

But remember, February is the shortest month, so you'd better start making all those reservations now.