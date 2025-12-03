it's about time
Astros and Rockets finally launch streaming service for Houston sports fans
Houston sports fans finally have a way to watch their favorite teams without a cable or satellite subscription. Launched Wednesday, December 3, the Space City Home Network’s SCHN+ service allows consumers to watch the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets via iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, or web browser.
Available at SCHNPLUS.com, a subscription to SCHN+ allows sports fans to watch all Astros and Rockets games as well as behind-the-scenes features and other on-demand content. It’s priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually (plus tax). People who watch Space City Network Network via their existing cable or satellite service will be able to access SCHN+ at no additional charge.
As the Houston Chronicle notes, the Astros and Rockets were the only MLB and NBA teams not to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option.
“We’re thrilled to offer another great option to ensure fans have access to watch games, and the SCHN+ streaming app makes it easier than ever to cheer on the Rockets,” Rockets alternate governor Patrick Fertitta said in a statement. “Providing fans with a convenient way to watch their favorite teams, along with our network’s award-winning programming, was an essential addition. This season feels special, and we’re committed to exploring new ways to elevate our broadcasts for Rockets fans to enjoy.”
Astros owner Jim Crane echoed Feritta’s comments, adding, “Providing fans options on how they view our games is important as we continue to grow the game – we want to make it accessible to as large an audience as possible. We are looking forward to the 2026 season and more Astros fans watching our players compete for another championship.”
SCHN+ is available to customers in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and the following counties in New Mexico: Dona Ana, Eddy, Lea, Chaves, Roosevelt, Curry, Quay, Union and Debaca. Fans outside these areas will need to subscribe to the NBA and MLB out-of-market services.
The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Spurred by its offseason signing of superstar Kevin Durant and second-year guard Reed Sheppard, the Rockets are off to a strong, 13-5 start to the season that’s has them currently ranked third in the Western Conference.
The Astros are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025. The experts at the Stone Cold Stros podcast predict the team will looking to add pitching to bolster its prospects for 2026.