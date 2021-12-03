Oakland native Damian Lillard may have grown up in a rough neighborhood, but he credits his current success as a six-time All Star NBA player to his family's focus on a good work ethic.

"Anyone who is from Oakland will tell you naturally that you develop that fighting spirit just from what you experience in the city of Oakland," he says."But growing up with such a solid foundation shaped me into who I am now."

Selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard played first for the Weber State Wildcats, and earned third-team All-American honors in 2012.

"The fighting spirit is meeting an obstacle or challenge and finding a way to make it happen," he says. "I'm not thinking 'it's game time,' I'm thinking 'this is an opportunity to rise.'"

