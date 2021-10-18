Home » Sports
Houston Astros announce big return of Minute Maid Park watch parties

By ABC13 Staff
Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid watch parties are back, fans. Courtesy of Visit Houston

After a year off due to the pandemic, one of the best fan experiences during the Houston Astros' recent postseason is back.

Fans are being offered Minute Maid Park's seats and giant scoreboard Monday (October 18), Tuesday (October 19), and Wednesday (October 20) to watch the team battle it out at Fenway Park.

The watch parties will also offer live music, food trucks, yard games, and photo opportunities — among other amenities.

In order to get in, fans must buy vouchers at $1 each. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl. Fans can begin entering the watch parties about two hours before first pitch at the south home plate, left field and center field gates.

Here is the official Astros watch party schedule:

---

