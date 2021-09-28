Cherished Houston downtown run to fight breast cancer races back for 2021

Attention Houston runners, it’s time to lace up for one of the city’s most beloved short jaunts for a worthy cause. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Houston is making a big comeback after being held virtually last year due to the global pandemic.

Runners should be prepared to line up on Saturday, October 2 at Sam Houston Park (1000 Bagby St.), with the start line at Crosby Street and Allen Parkway, per an announcement. As in years past, participants will run, walk, or both down Allen Parkway as in years past for 3.1 miles in out-and-back course.

The cherished race raises crucial funds to support the Susan G. Komen organization’s advocacy, research investments and support of those fighting breast cancer. The Komen foundation encourages race participants to sign up online to start fundraising by securing sponsorships through family, friends, and co-workers, if they have not already.

For those concerned about safety, a virtual option returns this year where attendees can watch the action from home.

Here’s the rundown for the Saturday race:

7:45 am: Opening ceremony

8 am: Staggered start

9 am: Virtual opening ceremony

Admission is $45 for an individual; $30 for youth under 18. Masks and proof of vaccinations will not be required, but those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear masks and social distance as possible.

For more information and guidelines, visit the official website.