a big win for yordan

Pivotal Houston Astros slugger plays first pro game in front of family from Cuba

By ABC13 Staff
Yordan Alvarez's parents and brother, from Cuba, watched him play professional baseball for the first time ever at Minute Maid Park.  Houston Astros/Facebook

A beloved and pivotal Houston Astros star got an extra boost on Tuesday, August 23 against the Minnesota Twins.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who defected from his native Cuba in order to live out his big league dreams in the United States, played in front of his family as a professional ballgame for the first time. The team rallied and won 4-2 against Minnesota.

Alvarez's family members arrived in Houston from Cuba last week. Those in attendance were Yordan's mother Marilyn Cardogan Reyes; his father Auguistin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar; and his brother, Yonder Alvarez Cadogan.

As the Astros explain in press materials, Alvarez originally defected from Cuba in 2016 and established residence in Haiti. While there, he signed with the Dodgers organization as an international free agent on June 15, 2016.

