Longtime Houston motorsport park throttles down after 35 years

Race fans and gear heads, after 35 years, the Houston Raceway Park in Baytown will flash the green lights for the last time.

A post on the raceway's website said the end of the 2022 NHRA will "signal the end of an era in Texas motorsports history.

"Our family is extremely proud to have showcased the top level of professional drag racing for 35 wonderful years," track operator Seth Angel said.

"It's been a dream come true to meet and work with all the incredible drivers, team owners and NHRA executives who come together each year to entertain the millions of racing fans in our area."

The Houston Raceway hosted its first national event in 1988.

Since then, the raceway has been the site of many special moments, including victories for a pair of future multi-time world champions, according to its site.

-----

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.