Big golf moves could spark major changes to Astros-backed Houston Open

By Adam Winkler, ABC13
Memorial Park Golf Course
The Houston Open could be greatly affected by overseas developments. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

A pro golf response to an overseas rival could reverberate locally in Houston.

On Wednesday, June 22, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan admitted his tour couldn't win an "arms race" against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. By paying its members billions of dollars in guaranteed salaries directly funded by the Saudi Arabian government, the new rival golf league has convinced high-profile players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Houston's Patrick Reed to leave the PGA Tour.

In response, Monahan announced increased prize money and dramatic shifts to the PGA Tour schedule and its playoffs. The latter two could impact the Houston Open currently played in November at Memorial Park Golf Course.

If the Houston Open, which dates back to 1946, keeps its place on the PGA Tour schedule, it will no longer be part of the PGA Tour season when the changes occur.

