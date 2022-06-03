Home » Sports
watt good news!

Former Houston sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt announce baby on the way

Former locals J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt announce baby on the way

By ABC13 Staff
J.J. Watt Kealia Ohai Watt expecting Twitter
The Watts made the announcement on social media. J.J. Watt/Twitter

Pro sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt, who once played their hearts out for Houston sports fans, are shifting to new positions: Mom and Dad.

The couple, whose romance began in H-Town, revealed they would be first-time parents through photos posted to their social media accounts.

"Could not be more excited," J.J., the former Houston Texans star, tweeted along with photos of he, Kealia, and her baby bump.

Ohai Watt, a former Houston Dash star, hinted in a tweet at an October due date for their baby's arrival. However, they didn't make known whether they would have a boy or a girl.

 

Watt, 33, and Ohai, 30, married in February 2020 after an engagement the previous year. Before that, the couple had been dating since 2016.

