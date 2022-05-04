Houston Astros' Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to score 2000 wins

Houston Astros team leader Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history to win 2,000 games — and the first Black manager to reach the milestone — with the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory Tuesday night over the Seattle Mariners in Houston.

It came more than 29 years after he collected his first win on April 6, 1993, in San Francisco's 2-1 victory over St. Louis. "I'm probably one of the luckiest men to ever walk on this earth,'' a grinning Baker said minutes after the final out Tuesday, May 3.

Baker's players presented him with a bottle of vintage Dom Perignon champagne they signed with a gold marker to commemorate the achievement. The team toasted Baker with far more reasonably priced champagne in the clubhouse after the game.

---

