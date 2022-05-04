Home » Sports
Houston Astros' Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to score 2000 wins

By ABC13 Staff
Dusty Baker has hit a home run milestone. Houston Astros/Facebook

Houston Astros team leader Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history to win 2,000 games — and the first Black manager to reach the milestone — with the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory Tuesday night over the Seattle Mariners in Houston.

It came more than 29 years after he collected his first win on April 6, 1993, in San Francisco's 2-1 victory over St. Louis. "I'm probably one of the luckiest men to ever walk on this earth,'' a grinning Baker said minutes after the final out Tuesday, May 3.

Baker's players presented him with a bottle of vintage Dom Perignon champagne they signed with a gold marker to commemorate the achievement. The team toasted Baker with far more reasonably priced champagne in the clubhouse after the game.

---

