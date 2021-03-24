Houston Astros tickets go on sale with 50-percent capacity at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros haven't had fans sitting for games inside Minute Maid Park since the team's heartbreaking World Series loss nearly a year and a half ago.

But with a shortened MLB season under their belt, not to mention relaxed restrictions statewide, the 'Stros are ready to welcome their fans back, despite setting capacity limits to no more than 50 percent of the ballpark for their first month.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 9 am Wednesday, March 24 for home games in April. Tickets can be purchased through the Astros website or by calling 1-877-9ASTROS (927-8767).

So, what can fans expect as the Astros settle into another season played during the pandemic? Here's what the team has announced.

What tickets are on sale?

Tickets are available in all sections, including some sections with physically distanced seating pods.

Seats adjacent to the field will be sold, as they have for a standard season. Seats adjacent to the dugouts and bullpens will be separated from the field by plexiglass.

What capacity is in place for 2021?

To keep guests physically distanced while in the stadium, Astros games will not exceed 50-percent capacity during the month of April.

What matchups are on sale?

The Astros will re-open Minute Maid Park to the general public on April 8, for the Astros Home Opener vs. the Oakland Athletics, with a first pitch set for 7:10 pm.

The Home Opener is the first game of a three-game series between the division rival Astros and A's (April 8-10).

Houston will also host the Detroit Tigers for three (April 12-14), Los Angeles Angels for four (April 22-25) and the Seattle Mariners for four (April 26-29) in the month.

Are masks required?

Masks are required at all times within Minute Maid Park unless actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking is only permitted at your ticketed seat (not the general concourse).

What about bags?

Bags will not be allowed in the venue.

Exceptions are manufacturer designed diaper bags, when accompanied by an infant or small child, medical bags, and gallon bags used for bringing food or water into the building.

This policy applies to all guests and will allow for reduced touching of bag items in the entry process.

Guests that bring a diaper or medical bag will be required to utilize one of the bag check lanes and may encounter delayed entry.

What can I expect when entering?

All fans will be subject to a verbal health screening upon arrival. Guests will be asked to physically distance while waiting in the gate queue line. The Astros will utilize screening equipment, such as walkthrough metal detectors and tables, at the entry gates in ways to better facilitate physical distancing while performing security screening.

All entry gates will be open two hours prior to the start of the game.

