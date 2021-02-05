Houston Astros and disgraced former GM swing deal to dismiss lawsuit

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and the team have made nice after a bitter dispute.

A lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice Friday, February 5 after both parties “resolved their differences,” the Houston Chronicle reports. The suit arose from the fervor of a controversial sign-stealing scandal that cost Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch their jobs.

The jettisoned Luhnow sued the Astros in November 2020 for breach of contract after being suspended one season without pay. The suit called for more than $1 million in damages and claimed the team made him a scapegoat during the investigation.

According to the lawsuit, Luhnow was set to be paid $31 million in guaranteed compensation, in addition to performance bonuses and other benefits, CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes.

As fans may recall, the previous lawsuit filed in Harris County alleges that the investigation conducted by the Astros and Major League Baseball essentially vilified Luhnow, while keeping team owner Jim Crane’s image pristine and preserved the team’s 2017 championship. The suit adds that Luhmow had no knowledge or direction of the sign-stealing scandal that was eventually discovered. Instead, the suit alleges, the investigation was merely a “negotiated resolution” between Crane and MLB commissioner Robert Manfred.

Only Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who was also terminated, was subject to public scorn, the suit adds, noting that “remarkably, the video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign-stealing system remained employed by the club throughout the 2020 season.”

Hinch has since joined the Detroit Tigers; Luhnow remains unemployed by any team, despite, the suit says, making the Astros a“perennial contender.”

Meanwhile Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman was dismissed after he made vulgar comments to female reporters. Astros president Reid Ryan, son of baseball icon Nolan Ryan, was demoted.

