Junior League of Houston toasts fall with fun family outdoor festival

As Houston temps gradually drop, more organizations are inviting Houstonians to safe, socially distanced fall activities. The latest offering comes courtesy of the Junior League of Houston, which invites Houstonians to its Fall Festival on Saturday, October 24 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The outdoor annual event will be held on the League’s south lawn (1811 Briar Oaks Ln.). Guests can expect family-themed activities, including a pumpkin patch, a photo booth, and take-home activities for kids, according to a press release.

For eats, attendees will also have the option to enjoy picnic-style meals from the League pantry. Look for menu items including a crispy fried Chicken Scallopini sandwich, a JLH burger, or a grilled petite filet of beef and shrimp — plus a kids menu. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy libations to-go such as Bloody Marys, wine, and frozen margaritas. In an effort to practice safe fun, the League requests that participants wear a mask.

Typically, the League holds an annual “Pumpkin Parade” event, where children walk the runway to show off their Halloween costumes. However, due to COVID, the League decided to reimagine (their theme for the year) the event and move it outdoors, according to League president, Rachel Regan, who adds that there will be “plenty of space for attendees to come by, pick out their pumpkins, snap family photos, and grab delicious food to take home to enjoy.”

The Junior League of Houston promotes voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The beloved organization also addresses issues such as children’s health and education and abuse of women and children, as well as enhancing the community through cultural enrichment.