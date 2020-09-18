Home » Society
party watch

Stylish Houstonians safely step out for $830,000 luncheon and fashion show

Stylish Houstonians step out for $830,000 luncheon and fashion show

By
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Vicki West (77056) Lilly Andress (77019)
Vicki West and Lilly Andress. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Mary Maxey, Deborah Dunkum Chairman of the Luncheon
Mary Maxey and Deborah Dunkum. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Sarah Zachary, Deborah Dunkum
Sarah Zachary and Deborah Dunkum. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Connie Wallace, Judy Chong
Connie Wallace and Judy Chong. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Major Zach Bell, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Major Shelley Bell
Major Zach Bell, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, and Major Shelley Bell. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Charlene Dwyer (77057), Susan Hansen (77019) Carol Sharp
Charlene Dwyer, Susan Hansen, and Carol Sharp. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Sidney Faust, Tamar Bonar (77019)
Sidney Faust and Tamara Bomar. Photo by Jenny Antill
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Vicki West (77056) Lilly Andress (77019)
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Mary Maxey, Deborah Dunkum Chairman of the Luncheon
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Sarah Zachary, Deborah Dunkum
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Connie Wallace, Judy Chong
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Major Zach Bell, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Major Shelley Bell
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Charlene Dwyer (77057), Susan Hansen (77019) Carol Sharp
Salvation Army luncheon 2020 Chic Boutique Sidney Faust, Tamar Bonar (77019)

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique luncheon and runway show

Where: Various home in River Oaks and Tanglewood

The scoop: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary sold out luncheon, “Reflections on Style, Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision,” raised more than $830,000 for the beloved organization. The sold-out Chic Boutique, runway show, and luncheon was recently held at various homes throughout River Oaks and Tanglewood.

The luncheon’s theme was “Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision” and was helmed by Deborah Dunkum. Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham served as Chic Boutique co-chairs, while Chic Boutique Showroom chairs were Sally Gray and Frances Howard

Houston philanthropist Ginger Blanton was honored for her generous support and longtime service commitment to The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, as well as other local organizations. 

A four-day fashion event which was held September 11-15 did not disappoint. Frenzied shoppers walked away with great treasures such as Chanel Shoes, Gucci handbags, ball gowns, and a mink coat — all at a fraction of retail cost.

This four-day shopping event raised more than $900,000 for programs and services of The Salvation Army.

Who: Donning their finest luncheon attire, while socially distancing, were Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Mary Maxey, Pam Senglemann, Frances Howard, Sydney Faust, Stick Delaup, and Jan Duncan.

Read These Next
Amazon Books Baybrook Mall Houston store
Amazon unlocks 2 prime brick-and-mortar stores in the Houston area
Ballard Designs living room
Prominent national home and design retailer sets up shop in River Oaks
Nutcracker Market Houston 2019
Houston's beloved Nutcracker Market goes virtual for the 2020 holidays