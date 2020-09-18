Stylish Houstonians safely step out for $830,000 luncheon and fashion show

What: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique luncheon and runway show

Where: Various home in River Oaks and Tanglewood

The scoop: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary sold out luncheon, “Reflections on Style, Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision,” raised more than $830,000 for the beloved organization. The sold-out Chic Boutique, runway show, and luncheon was recently held at various homes throughout River Oaks and Tanglewood.

The luncheon’s theme was “Eyeing Elegance with 2020 Vision” and was helmed by Deborah Dunkum. Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham served as Chic Boutique co-chairs, while Chic Boutique Showroom chairs were Sally Gray and Frances Howard.

Houston philanthropist Ginger Blanton was honored for her generous support and longtime service commitment to The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, as well as other local organizations.

A four-day fashion event which was held September 11-15 did not disappoint. Frenzied shoppers walked away with great treasures such as Chanel Shoes, Gucci handbags, ball gowns, and a mink coat — all at a fraction of retail cost.

This four-day shopping event raised more than $900,000 for programs and services of The Salvation Army.

Who: Donning their finest luncheon attire, while socially distancing, were Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Mary Maxey, Pam Senglemann, Frances Howard, Sydney Faust, Stick Delaup, and Jan Duncan.