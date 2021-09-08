11 best September events no savvy Houston socialite should miss

Houston, it’s time to dust off the tuxes and gowns. After a 2020 that saw myriad virtual offerings, in-person society and nonprofit events are back — and not a moment too soon for organizations desperately in need of crucial support.

This month’s roundup features big names and groups and smaller organizations making a difference. The Houston Astros (and Lyle Lovett!) lead off a busy week of back-to-back bashes; tickets are still available.

Our editor’s spotlight focuses on a veteran-owned group aiding children through the majesty of horseback riding.

Visit these group’s official sites for tickets, suggested dress, and more information.

Houston Astros Diamond Dreams Gala

Date: September 9

This year, the Houston Astros annual gala showcases a true Texas legend as Lyle Lovett and his Large Band take the stage at Minute Maid Park. Aside from a can’t-miss concert, look for hot auction items such as trips to Turks and Caicos, Tulum, and more, plus a chance to bid on private on-field batting practice and a chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a 2022 Astros regular season home game.

The home-run bash benefits the Astros Foundation and New Hope Housing, an organization that tackles area homelessness. Rousing, raucous, and always memorable, the Diamond Dreams Gala is unique in that it takes place on the field at Minute Maid Park and boasts appearances by current Astros players, legends, and owner Jim Crane and his wife, Whitney.

Tickled Pink Luncheon

Date: September 10

Local power ladies Kelli Cohen Fein, Adele Hartland, Cora Sue Mach, Kristina Somerville, and Elizabeth Stein will be honored at the American Cancer Society’s premier fundraising luncheon. Each year, the buzzy luncheon sees Houston A-listers packing the River Oaks Country Club. Karen deGeurin Remington

Patti Murphy, and Barbara Van Postman are the event chairs; Leisa Holland-Nelson is the honorary chair.

Houston PetSet Fierce and Fabulous Soirée

Date: September 10

Tama Lundquist and Tena Lundquist Faust are ardent animal activists with a heart for strays. Each year, they host the Fierce and Fabulous Soirée as a primary fundraising tool for Houston PetSet, the local nonprofit organization that battles the ever-worsening crisis of animal homelessness in Houston. Brigitte Kalai, a noted philanthropist, will serve as co-chair along with the Lundquist sisters. One of the hottest YP events of the year, the soiree sees an electric crowd of movers and shakers (Houston Astros star Lance McCullers, Jr. has been known to stop by) who show up to spend and party — as the org’s motto states — for the animals.

Houston Symphony Opening Night starring Renée Fleming

Date: September 11

Superstar soprano Renée Fleming will take the stage for the Houston Symphony’s triumphant opening night concert and gala. Prolific conductor Steven Reineke will lead the orchestra in a program of opera arias and songs from composers such as Handel, Corigliano, Leoncavallo and Cilea, as well as musical theater songs and classic Broadway favorites.

The gala and dinner will be held immediately following the concert at The Corinthian Houston with a seated dinner and musical entertainment by Houston’s own Richard Brown Orchestra. Robin Angly and Miles Smith are this year’s event chairs.

Operation Smile Gala

Date: September 18

More than 300 locals are expected to pack the Royal Sonesta Hotel to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of life-changing surgeries provided in more than 60 countries by Operation Smile.

Each year, the nonprofit organization provides cleft surgeries to children in the most dire of circumstances across the globe. Viet Hoang, Sneha Merchant, and Duyen Huynh Nguyen will serve as event chairs. This year’s honorees are Amy and Dr. Daryl Dichoso, Shawntell and Keith McWilliams, and Shara Kuy and Kent Schaffer.

On the Move Luncheon

Date: September 24

This event is part of some 20 On the Move Luncheons across the U.S., founded by action-minded women who are passionate about spreading awareness and empowering those affected by MS.

Keynote speaker Trace Sherer is a Houston attorney and mediator who has been living (and thriving) with MS for more than 20 years, per a bio. Lisa Sailor will serve as event chair; luncheon will be held at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency luncheon

Date: September 24

A major fundraiser for the Women’s Fund, this luncheon will feature Gabriela Gerhart, founder of the local maternal hub, the Motherhood Center. Gerhart, who was profiled in CultureMap, will present, discuss, and later sign her book, After the Fall, which centers on her life in the Czech Republic and later move to the U.S.

Expect a lively, patriotic discussion at high-end fine-dining favorite, Tony’s.

Editor’s spotlight : Uncorked - A Benefit for SoleAna Stables

Date: September 24

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan has shed light on veteran’s causes and issues. SoléAna Stables, a veteran owned and operated nonprofit (founder Sasha Camacho’s husband is a 29-year Air Force veteran) provides equine-assisted therapeutic riding to individuals with special needs in the greater Houston area.

“Our dream is to build our own facility to not only serve those on our waiting list, but to also start a military veterans program,” Camacho tells CultureMap. With a goal of healing those in need with the power of riding, this event, offering food, wine, music, and silent and live auctions, boasts an elegant and rustic experience at Still Waters Ranch in Alvin.

A proven success story, the organization notes that numerous children are on a waitlist for SoleAna’s services, meaning that the organization is relying on the chic Uncorked event to provide serious horsepower to its mission.



CanCare’s Survivorship Luncheon

Date: September 30

CanCare hosts an inspirational event to celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers, as well as remember those who courageously faced but have lost their battle to cancer. Shawntell McWilliams is the featured speaker, Donna and Norman Lewis of Tootsies are luncheon chairs. Award recipients include Shelaghmichael Brown and Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

2021 Fulfilling Families Luncheon

Date: September 30

Favorite TV meteorologist Frank Billingsley will host this annual luncheon that furthers Arms Wide Adoption Services’ mission of transforming the lives of children in foster care who are in need of safe and nurturing permanent families.

April Dinwoodie, a nationally recognized voice on adoption, foster care, and multiracial/multicultural families, will be the keynote speaker at the event taking place at the Westin Houston Memorial City. Jill George Bomar and Alison Powell are co-chairs.

Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance Onstage Dinner

Date: September 30

As the name suggests, this elegant onstage dinner toasts the preceding opening night of the Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance.

Celebrating and benefitting the Houston Ballet and an energetic return to live performances, this event features an onstage repast courtesy of Jackson and Company on the Brown Stage at the Wortham Theater Center. The dinner is chaired by Jamie and Mark Loveland.