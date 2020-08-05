Houstonian Hotel and Spa blooms with elegant new in-house floral shop

When it comes to luxury, there's not much in the Bayou City that beats the oasis of the Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa. For 40 years, its 18 tree-lined acres have been synonymous with elegance, escape and exquisite attention to detail. From society weddings to chic ladies lunches to romantic stay-aways, the Houstonian has been a benchmark for a high-end Houston experience.

Now, the venerable property is upping the luxe ante even more. The Houstonian announced this week the launch of a new retail service provider: Sage 'n' Bloom, a bespoke floral studio headed by designer Wendy Du, who started her career in fine art and graphic design, before pursuing floral design as a way to work with her hands and keep a creative spark.

The shop will be the Houstonian's on-site floral provider for everything from weddings to parties to guests looking to surprise their special someone with an exceptional arrangement in their room or on their dining table.

"Sage 'n' Bloom is a perfect complement to The Houstonian's high-touch service for galas, weddings, corporate parties and events," Vicki Bernstein, the Houstonian's campus director of retail, tells CultureMap. "Having an in-house shop gives planners, brides and guests immediate access and installation."

Whatever guests are looking for, odds are Sage 'n' Bloom will more than meet their needs, given the retailer's wide assortment of flowers and plants, sourced from all over the world. Du, who admits she's inspired by flowers farms across the globe, promises flowers that will enchant and amaze.

"I absolutely adore Wabara garden roses and buy them whenever I can. They were originally developed in Japan by rose breeder Keiji Kunieda, and are now grown in Colombia. I also have a soft spot for all varieties of David Austin garden roses, developed by the legendary David Austin."

Customers can order from Sage 'n' Bloom's prix fixe floral menu, which includes succulents, roses by the dozen and other creations, or request a custom arrangement, limited only by their imaginations. The studio also offers signature workshops where guests can become immersed in their love for flowers by creating arrangements of their own.

"We’ve already seen a tremendous response to our flower arranging workshops, and it is extremely rewarding to share my passion for flowers," says Du. "I have a lot of ideas for the future that I can’t wait to implement and watch unfold."

Bernstein expects that guests will be attracted to the new offerings, which make for one-stop shopping to turn an already special stay or event into something more.

"Hotel guests will receive information about Sage 'n' Bloom in their confirmation emails and our concierge staff is very good at identifying celebrations and making impressive suggestions," she says. "We have already added bouquets to-go with our picnic baskets for hotel guests and for to-go orders at TRIBUTE restaurant."

Media materials announcing the launch indicate the floral studio is "a new way to bring the outside in" to guests' rooms and events. It's likely a safe bet, the Houstonian's guests will be more than excited to have this feature available to add a custom note to their resort experience.