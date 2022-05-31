Junior League of Houston passes gavel to new dynamic team of leading ladies

The gavel has been passed in one of Houston charity and society’s most time-honored traditions. The Junior League of Houston announced its new executive committee and theme for 2021-2022 at its hallmark headquarters at 1811 Briar Oaks Ln.

Jennifer Scheifley Roberts, president for 2021-2022, welcomed just-elected president Anne Sears and the executive committee in a ceremony that dates back to nearly a century, when the league was formed by 12 passionate, pioneering Houston women.

At the event, Sears, introduced her theme for the year, “Better Together,” which recognizes Junior League members who have remained dedicated to its mission and the community throughout the past two years of unprecedented challenges, per a release.

“The annual passing of the gavel is such a memorable league tradition,” Sears tells CultureMap, “and it was an honor to be a part of it this year. The 2022-2023 leadership team is a group of incredibly talented women who have been hard at work preparing for the upcoming year, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve alongside them as we continue to build upon the work of all of the league members who have come before us.”

Sears is joined by the following executive committee members:

President-elect: Amanda Hanks Bayles

Community vice president: Tamra Wilkerson

Development vice president: Megan Anson

Financial vice president: Sydney Goss

Membership vice president: Emily Shushtari

Recording secretary: Courtney Durham

Founded in 1925, the Junior League of Houston has held a prominent position in Houston’s charitable and society circles as a bastion of volunteerism for dynamic local women. Its annual Charity Ball, fashion shows, and myriad events raise awareness for critical needs in the city via its community initiatives.