Keith Lee-loved Houston sandwich shop rolls into new Cypress store
A restaurant that started as a food truck has opened its third Houston-area location. The newest location of The Waffle Bus is now open in Cypress.
Located at 10615 Fry Road, thew new Waffle Bus joins the restaurant’s existing locations in the Heights, Montrose, and a drive-through only store in Derby, Kansas. They’re a more refined iteration of the food truck that partners Phi Nguyen, Cang Phu, Danny Tran, and Andre Le started almost 15 years ago.
As its name implies, the menu starts with both sweet and savory waffle dishes such as fried chicken sandwich served on a waffle, wings and waffle, and strawberry and Irish creme brulee waffle that earned a very strong rating of nine from TikTok food critic Keith Lee.
Diners will also find a number of burgers, sandwiches, waffle fries, and “fryders,” slider-sized sandwiches that use waffle fries for buns.
“We’ve had such a warm response at local pop-ups and events in the area, and we felt Cypress was the natural next step for our brand,” Nguyen said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share our signature waffle creations with both new neighbors and loyal fans alike.”
The new location is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.