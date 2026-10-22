Food news roundup
11 things to know in Houston food: Openings, events, and fall menu updates
Fall is in full swing in Houston, with restaurants rolling out seasonal menus and new eateries popping up all around the city. Read on to see which hotel has a new Mediterranean spot, what new menu item reminds James Beard Award-winning chef Thomas Bille of his childhood, and where Houston will find pre-cracked stone crab.
Openings
Abu Omar Halal
The 100% halal-certified restaurant has a new location at 105 West Bay Area Boulevard in Webster. Diners will find the eatery’s signature dishes, such as its chicken shawarma arbi and a 16-hour smoked brisket wrap. What started as Houston’s first halal food truck in 2011 has grown to 25 food trucks and restaurants across Texas, California, Louisiana, Florida, and Oklahoma.
AYLA inside InterContinental Houston
A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened within InterContinental Houston, blending flavors from Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Greece, France, Spain, and Italy. AYLA is helmed by Executive Chef Ibrahim Alsharif, with a menu that centers around live-fire cooking and seafood entré
“This restaurant concept is deeply personal to me,” Chef Alsharif said in a statement. “My journey began in my mother’s kitchen in Jordan, where I learned that food is about more than ingredients. It’s about hospitality, family, and shared experiences. At AYLA, we honor those traditions and incorporate contemporary techniques, creating memorable meals meant to be shared.”
The beverage program spans cocktails, low-ABV and zero-proof drinks, and Mediterranean wines. Le Petit Chef, the 3D interactive dining experience, is still offered in a private dining room. Learn more about Le Petit Chef. AYLA is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with weekday happy hour from 2 to 5 pm.
Clutch City Cluckers
The Houston-born concept known for its halal Nashville-style hot chicken is expanding with its 13th location at 1806 West Bay Area Boulevard in Friendswood. The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, October 24, at 11 am with a free entrée for the first 100 diners. Patrons will receive 50-percent off the entire menu on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25. RSVP for the event here.
Juicy Joint
Known for its halal wagyu smash burgers and gourmet hot dogs, Juicy Joint has expanded with its sixth location at 1806 West Bay Area Boulevard in Friendswood. The menu also includes wings, tacos, loaded fries, and milkshakes. Juicy Joint and Clutch City Cluckers are both owned by Ahmad Kilani.
Movita Juice Bar
The California-based juice chain’s first out-of-state location has officially opened in Sugar Land. Highlights include protein smoothies, açaí bowls, fresh-pressed juices, and beverages designed to support hydration, energy, or immunity. Movita Juice Bar is located at 3344A US Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
PopUp Bagels
PopUp Bagels has added a new location to its roster, opening in Katy on Friday, October 23. Located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, PopUp Bagels is known for its “grip, rip, and dip” schtick, meaning that bagels are sold whole — no toasting or slicing is offered. The Katy location is partnering with House of Pies on a limited-time Bavarian Banana Schmear. Owned by equity growth firm Stripes, the Katy location joins a Town & Country outpost that opened in June.
Upcoming food events
October 25: Zaranda Anniversary Dinner with Far Niente
Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega are marking the California-inspired restaurant’s first anniversary with a four-course wine dinner on Sunday, October 25. The evening begins with a reception featuring passed bites, followed by a seated dinner with dishes such as crispy confit duck leg in a fennel soy sauce. The dinner is $160 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Zaranda is located near Discovery Green at 1550 Lamar.
November 8: Rock & Roll Picnic for I’ll Have What She’s Having
After a one-year hiatus, I'll Have What She's Having brings back its Rock & Roll Picnic on Sunday, November 8. Held from 3-7 pm at Last Concert Cafe, the family-friendly fundraiser features bites from award-winning chefs, live music, cocktails, and a silent auction. This year's lineup includes Lucas McKinney of Josephine's, Benchawan “Chef G” Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, Christine Ha of The Blind Goat, and Max Lappe of Baso. Proceeds support I'll Have What She's Having's mission to provide free preventive and mental healthcare to uninsured Houston hospitality workers. Tickets are available online.
Fall Menu Updates
Belly of the Beast
This Spring restaurant, which is nearing its third anniversary, has earned plenty of accolades, including a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide and a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas. Chef and co-owner Thomas Bille shared details about several new fall menu additions with CultureMap.
- That's My Yam (sweet potato, queso fresco, almond salsa macha, chicken crackling): “This is my seasonal favorite.”
- Empanadas de Papa y Queso (Comté cheese and Kaluga caviar): “This dish bridges the gap between childhood nostalgia and techniques learned throughout my career.”
- Bluefin Tuna Tostada: “Most of my young life, my family would take us to Baja California. The bounty of seafood that comes from this region is one of the world's best.”
- Mole Negro (Texas wagyu beef chunks): “I grew up with a large fig tree. We had so many figs that we didn't know what else to do with them after making preserves and drying them. I made a mole utilizing the dried figs and the fresh figs, along with the leaves. Thirty-six ingredients go into this sauce.”
Grimaldi’s
The pizza joint has new fall flavors on its menu through December 7. Diners can enjoy the Buffalo chicken pizza (fire-braised chicken in Sweet Baby Ray’s Hot sauce, Gorgonzola crumbles, and celery) or order it as a salad. For dessert, there’s pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon-sugar crust and caramel apple cheesecake with diced green apple.
Truluck’s
Fresh Florida stone crab season has returned to both of Truluck’s Houston-area locations. The seasonal specialty is harvested using sustainable practices, with legal-sized claws removed before the crabs are returned to the water. Truluck’s ships the claws fresh without freezing them and serves them chilled, pre-cracked, and accompanied by its signature mustard sauce. While the restaurant has yet to revive its celebrated all-you-can-eat promotion, diners can take advantage of Truluck’s buy-one, get-one-half-off deal on medium stone crab claws every Monday.