3 must-try brunch recipes to wow Mom this Mother's Day

It can be hard to find the perfect gift for the Mom in your life, so this year why not keep it simple and stick with a classic? Homemade brunch. Serve it in bed, al fresco, or with her finest china — any way you spin it, she's sure to love it.

If your mom loves to cook, Pioneer has a chance for her to win big. From now until May 5, you can enter to win a Le Creuset 6.5-liter Dutch oven packed full of Pioneer favorites, valued at $300. To enter, complete these three steps: Like this post on CultureMap Houston's Instagram, follow @pioneer_1851, and tag a friend in the post's comments.

But back to brunch: If figuring out what to make and which recipe to use feels a little intimidating, take heart. Pioneer helps make at-home cooking a cinch, and because the Texas brand has been around since 1851 (it's celebrating it's 170th anniversary this year) you can feel confident in the tried-and-true ingredients.

Pioneer carries a wide range of products you want in the kitchen, including pancake and waffle mixes, seasoning blends, flour and cornmeal, gravy mixes, and gluten-free options. It's all available at H-E-B, Walmart, and select stores nationwide. Check here to see if your favorite grocer carries Pioneer.

Take a look at these three favorite recipes, straight from the Pioneer kitchen. Make one, or make them all to wow her with a serious spread this Mother's Day.

---

Sausage Biscuits and Southern Gravy

Servings: 6-8

Time: 16 minutes

Ingredients

3 cups Pioneer Buttermilk Biscuit and Baking Mix

1 cup Milk

1/2 pound breakfast sausage

1 package Pioneer Country Gravy Mix