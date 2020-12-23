Veteran Houston pizzeria fires up new location in Sharpstown

One of Houston’s most well-established pizzerias has arrived in Southwest Houston. Spanky’s Pizza recently opened its third Houston-area location at 7118 Bellaire Blvd.

Founded in 1976 by Frank Roche, later joined by partner John Mariner, the new Spanky’s continues the traditions established by the original location on Telephone Rd. Now, Roche’s daughters, Holly Waters and Robin Sweeney, are leading the company.

Waters recognizes that opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but they decided to move forward with the location, which is new from the ground-up and sits on a 61,000-square-foot parcel the company purchased.

“We were already full speed ahead to open this location,” Waters tells CultureMap. “We had a hard decision to make, but the bank notes had already been signed. We decided to keep our heads up no matter what circumstances are.”

At 8,000 square feet, the new location is Houston’s largest Spanky’s. Thankfully, diners will find the same classic menu of pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and more — all served in the company’s generous portions. Waters cites the Super, the company’s take on a supreme, and the lasagna as two of her favorites.

The new location also features 10 draft beers with kegs that are housed in a dedicated cooler to keep them at an ideal temperature. Spanky’s signature margaritas are also available for thirsty diners.

Like every restaurant, Spanky’s has had to innovate to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. For those who aren’t ready to dine-in, the new location offers online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery via third party apps.

To keep things affordable, the restaurant offers a number of specials, including large, one-topping pizzas for $10.99 on Monday and Wednesday, $5 pastas on Tuesday, and two large pizzas for under $20 on the weekends.

“We’ve really had to evolve and adapt,” Waters says. “When you employ 200 people and you’ve been around as long as we have, those people are like family. Making sure our guests and our people are safe has been our highest priority.”