Home » Restaurants + Bars
rustika rises

Delightfully diverse Houston bakery rises with new Katy location

Delightfully diverse Houston bakery rises with new Katy location

By
Rustika Cafe exterior
Rustika is coming to Katy. Rustika Cafe and Bakery/Facebook

A pioneering Houston bakery will arrive in Katy next year. Rustika Café and Bakery has partnered with a new franchisee who will open the establishment's fifth Houston-area location next summer.

Established in 1994 by pastry chef Francis Reznick, Rustika is known for its hybrid Mexican-Jewish cuisine. The menu covers everything from chilaquiles and chorizo tacos to blintzes and matzo ball soup.

On the bakery side, Rustika offers a full range of cakes and pastries. Signature items include empanadas and elaborately decorated cakes that are a staple at special occasions across the city. 

Franchisee Olabode “Victor” Ajayi is a Nigerian-born Katy resident and hospitality industry veteran who has been patronizing Rustika since 2015. Opening the bakery will be his first opportunity to own a restaurant.

"Rustika doesn’t just serve the best handmade food you’ll find – it leaves joy in your heart," Ajayi said in a statement. "Every guest will experience welcoming smiles as they walk in, courteous and professional staff and delicious treats with every visit. I look forward to introducing Rustika Café and Bakery’s unique culinary experience to Katy and to opening more franchises soon.”

"We’re beyond excited to partner with Victor and bring our one-of-a-kind flavors to Katy,” Reznick added. “Victor is one of the hardest working people I have ever met and has an incredibly positive attitude. We know that with his dedicated work ethic, Rustika Café and Bakery will become a staple in the community."

Read These Next
Georgia James Tavern interior
These Houston restaurants are temporarily closed due to COVID outbreak
Gelatissimo gelato cabinet
Australia's favorite gelato shop scoops up Houston spot for U.S debut
R-C Ranch butcher shop Ryan Cade Blake Robertson
New craft butcher shop debuts at historic Houston farmers market