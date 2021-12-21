Delightfully diverse Houston bakery rises with new Katy location

A pioneering Houston bakery will arrive in Katy next year. Rustika Café and Bakery has partnered with a new franchisee who will open the establishment's fifth Houston-area location next summer.

Established in 1994 by pastry chef Francis Reznick, Rustika is known for its hybrid Mexican-Jewish cuisine. The menu covers everything from chilaquiles and chorizo tacos to blintzes and matzo ball soup.

On the bakery side, Rustika offers a full range of cakes and pastries. Signature items include empanadas and elaborately decorated cakes that are a staple at special occasions across the city.

Franchisee Olabode “Victor” Ajayi is a Nigerian-born Katy resident and hospitality industry veteran who has been patronizing Rustika since 2015. Opening the bakery will be his first opportunity to own a restaurant.

"Rustika doesn’t just serve the best handmade food you’ll find – it leaves joy in your heart," Ajayi said in a statement. "Every guest will experience welcoming smiles as they walk in, courteous and professional staff and delicious treats with every visit. I look forward to introducing Rustika Café and Bakery’s unique culinary experience to Katy and to opening more franchises soon.”

"We’re beyond excited to partner with Victor and bring our one-of-a-kind flavors to Katy,” Reznick added. “Victor is one of the hardest working people I have ever met and has an incredibly positive attitude. We know that with his dedicated work ethic, Rustika Café and Bakery will become a staple in the community."