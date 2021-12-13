Hawaiian-inspired restaurant chain surfs into Houston

A fast casual restaurant aims to bring a little island flavor to Houston. Hawaiian Bros will open its first Bayou City outpost early next year in a former Taco Cabana at 6522 Westheimer Rd.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie, the restaurant has spread from Kansas City to outposts in six states, including locations in Austin and Dallas. Each location has an island-inspired design and a kitchen that doesn't use microwaves, freezers, or fryers.

Hawaiian Bros. serves plate lunches built around a choice of protein that's paired with rice and macaroni salad. Small, classic, and large sizes are available. The protein choices include:

Huli Huli Chicken: The restaurant's signature take on grilled chicken teriyaki

Luau Pig: Slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt

Molokai Chicken: A take on sweet and spicy grilled chicken

Honolulu Chicken: Chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame

In addition to plates, diners will find Spam Musubi, the classic island snack made with seared Spam and rice wrapped in seaweed. For dessert, Hawaiian Bros. serves Dole Whip, the pineapple-flavored soft serve that may conjure memories of visits to Disney World.

Beyond its food, the restaurant prides itself on service. Customers are treated as ’ohana (family), and employees are known to say "thank you" frequently.

"Houston has a deep and diverse food scene, and you have to offer both great and unique food to break through," Hawaiian Bros president Scott Ford said in a statement. "Opening a location in Houston demonstrates confidence in the distinctiveness of our brand, our proven service model and our fresh take on island comfort food.”

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.