6 things to know in Houston food right now: Chefs on the move, great crepes, and more hot chicken

Editor's note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings and coming attractions

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will soon trade its original home in Rice Village (2420 Rice Blvd.) for a new, ground-up construction at 5411 Morningside Dr. Scheduled to open next year, the new Sweet Paris will feature an expansive patio modeled after a St. Tropez-inspired garden where diners can enjoy the restaurant’s crepes, salads, panini, and more.

Austin-based Nashville hot chicken concept Tumble 22 has reopened its location in Vintage Park. Originally launched as a to-go only establishment, the restaurant now features a dog-friendly patio, full bar, and a revamped menu. A daily happy hour from 4-6 pm features $5 food items such as two chicken tenders and a side, loaded dirty fries, and the Lil’ O.G. Chicken Sandwich along with $5 cocktails and draft beers.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened its first Houston-area location at Baybrook Mall. Known for dishes like gyros, souvlaki platters, and customizable rice bowls, the fast casual restaurant will celebrate its opening with a charity giveback day; on December 9, it will donate 50 percent of proceeds to the Galveston Bay Foundation.

Clutch City Cluckers has opened its second Houston-area food truck at 9598 South Main. Founded by Jordanian immigrant Ahmad Kilani, the truck serves hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, loaded fries, and more — all of which meet halal dietary guidelines.

Chefs on the move

Indianola has hired Martha Wilcox as its new chef de cuisine. The chef, who won the CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2017 for her work at Pax Americana, recently returned to Houston after four years working at Café Juanita in Seattle.

At Indianola, Wilcox will work alongside executive chef Paul Lewis and culinary director/co-owner Vincent Huynh to reshape the restaurant’s modern Texas cuisine. She’s already putting her stamp on the menu with a fall dish that features Red Stag venison paired with grain mustard spaetzle and butternut squash puree.

The Bastion Collection has new chefs in place at its Houston restaurants Le Jardinier, Cafe Leonelli, and La Table. Felipe Botero Sanchez is Le Jardinier’s new chef de cuisine; he replaces opening chef Andrew Ayala, who recently returned to New York to reopen Le Jardinier’s original location, which holds one Michelin star.

Meanwhile, the recent departure of executive chef Steven Conklin paved the way for Artem Orlovskyy to be promoted to chef de cuisine at La Table and for Alexandra Garcia to transition from executive sous chef to chef de cuisine.