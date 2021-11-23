Intimate new Montrose bistro boasting light bites and sips welcomes a cool clique

Montrose has a new casual hangout spot for cocktails and light bites. After being quietly open for a couple months, Clique Bistro is ready to welcome diners to the corner of Bagby and Westheimer (120 Westheimer Rd).

Owned by the same family as recently opened J-Bar-M Barbecue in EaDo, Clique offers a more intimate setting than its splashy sibling. A tidy 2,000 square feet, it seats 70 indoors with a dog-friendly patio that seats 24.

Chef Justin Santellana brings his experience from the Culinary Institute LeNotre to Clique's kitchen. His eclectic menu features a range of shareable items — "bites" in the menu's parlance — such as broiled Blue Point oysters, tuna poke tacos, and ricotta gnocchi paired with braised pork cheek.

Christophe Paul, owner of Cafe Rabelais and co-owner Bistro 555, consulted on a wine list that's focused on familiar styles from domestic producers, and bartender Eric Boyd developed the cocktail menu that will change seasonally.

Clique aims to distinguish itself with its happy hour. Offered from 4-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday, it features a bottle of bubbles and any two food items for $40. Other discounts include $2 off signature cocktails and $1 off draft beers. For hours and additional details, see the restaurant's website.