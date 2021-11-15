26 Houston restaurants open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day

The benefits of eating Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant are obvious: no furiously googling turkey roasting techniques, no last minute grocery store runs, and, best of all, no dishes. Lack of leftovers can be a downside, but some of this year's dine-in options even have that taken care of.

The list below isn't comprehensive, but it does cover a number of different cuisines, parts of Houston, and price points. Note that it does not include Chinatown, but many of those restaurants will also be open for people who prefer dim sum or Peking duck to turkey and dressing.

The Annie Café & Bar

The Galleria-area favorite will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal ($85/adults, $35/children) plus its regular dinner menu. Dishes include choice of soup or salad to start, turkey or tenderloin with sides for an entree, and choice of pie. Reservations required.

B&B Butchers

Ben Berg’s Washington Ave. steakhouse will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal ($85/adults, $35/children) alongside its regular dinner menu. The meal starts with choice of soup or salad; pick prime rib or turkey with sides for an entree. Finish with a choice of pie. Reservations required.

Brennan’s of Houston

Make it a Creole Thanksgiving at this Midtown institution. The three-course, $74 menu includes a choice of eight appetizers, eight appetizers, and all the restaurant’s signature desserts. Call 713.522.9711 for reservations.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

The popular whiskey bar’s Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of two or three entrees plus nine sides for the table: everything from salad to mac and cheese to rolls and gravy. Priced at $60 or $70 ($15 for children), the meal finishes with a choice of pie.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Those looking for a more affordable option should know that this Houston favorite will be open for both dine-in and to-go from from 11 am - 8 pm with a full range of starters, sides, entrees, and desserts.

Dario’s and Marvino’s

The Cypress-area steakhouses are serving a three-course, $62 menu. Choices include lobster bisque, autumn salad, roasted turkey, prime rib, and choice of dessert. Reservations required.

Davis St. at Hermann Park

Chef Mark Holley’s globally-inspired, three-course, $65 menu offers a diverse array of choices such gumbo, pumpkin and coconut soup, crispy Thai shrimp, crispy redfish, bourbon-smoked short rib ggnolotti, and turkey. Several dessert options are available, but we recommend the coconut cake.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar

The French restaurant’s three-course, $68 menu ($25 for children) includes choices such as mushroom velouté with duck confit, shrimp cocktail, foie gras torchon, roasted turkey, braised short ribs, and dessert.

Grotto Houston

Landry’s lively Italian restaurant is serving a three-course, $45 per person menu. Choices include roasted potato soup or salad to start, turkey with choice of sides, and dessert. Regular menu also available.

Himalaya

As he does every year, chef-owner Kaiser Lashkari will serve his masala-spiced turkey and dressing on Thanksgiving.

Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City

The hotel’s Tipping Point restaurant will serve a four-course, $75 menu. Choices include a crostini duo, corn and poblano chowder, a turkey dinner with trimmings, and pecan pie. The regular menu will also be available.

Indianola

Agricole Hospitality’s eclectic restaurant will serve a seated buffet ($55 for adults, $20 for children). Diners simply choose from an extensive selection that ranges from hors d'oeuvres like pig in a blanket to turkey to sides and desserts.

Jonathan’s the Rub

The restaurant’s Memorial Green location will be open with a three-course, prix-fixe menu that’s built around a three entrees and family-style sides. Choose from turkey ($49), beef tenderloin ($60), or halibut ($52) plus sides such as candied yams, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, and more. Add an appetizer such as cranberry-pecan salad or roasted butternut squash bisque ($7 each) and finish with one of six dessert choices for $5-10.

Le Jardinier

Go all out with the fine dining restaurant’s four-course, $150 menu. Dishes includes winter squash risotto, turkey ballotine with stuffing, and dessert.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The restaurant’s, three-course, $59 menu includes a winter salad, roasted turkey roulade with stuffing and sides, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Pappas Bar-B-Q

Get a Thanksgiving plate with turkey, ham, and sides for $17.95. Served from 9 am - 6 pm, it’s the only meal on this list that includes drive-thru convenience. The full menu will also be available.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s two-course, $45 menu starts with a choice of butternut squash soup or Honeycrisp apple salad. Smoked turkey breast with sides is the entree. Add a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $8.

Phat Eatery

Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung’s Malaysian-inspired, $30 Thanksgiving menu includes honey-glazed turkey breast with turkey pan gravy, ginger-sake cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes. and lobster bisque. The restaurant will donate $5 from each meal sold to a local charity. Regular menu also available.

The Palm

Recently relocated to downtown, the restaurant’s three-course, $59 menu includes choice of starters such as roasted butternut squash soup and lobster bisque, a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and choice of dessert. The full menu will also be available.

Rainbow Lodge

The Houston classic’s three-course, $60 menu features signature items such as smoked duck gumbo, the taste of the wild appetizer, and rainbow trout with lump crab and brown butter (fear not: roast turkey with trimmings is also available). Best of all, the $5 late night snack pack comes with enough turkey, dressing, and gravy to make a sandwich.

Rosalie Italian Soul

Chris Cosentino’s homestyle Italian American restaurant will be serving a three-course, $65 menu on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Choices include soup or salad to start with mains such as turkey with trimmings or lasagna paired with family-style sides, including mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, and braised escarole. Finish with a choice of pie.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Consider the chain restaurant as a more affordable Thanksgiving option. Saltgrass’ $19.99 dinner plate comes with turkey, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and choice of salad or soup.

Tonight & Tomorrow at La Colombe d’Or

Chef Jonathan Wicks, four course, $85 menu offers a Southern-inspired take on Thanksgiving. Start with roasted acorn squash soup or kale salad followed by roasted Brussels sprouts with cranberries and toasted pumpkin seeds. Choose from one of three entrees: roasted turkey ballotine, house honey coppa ham, or balsamic braised short ribs. Finish with pumpkin pie or an apple crisp with vanilla bean ice cream. Reservations required.

Toro Toro at the Four Seasons Houston

Downtown’s newly opened pan-Latin steakhouse will feature a decadent brunch for $120 per person and $45 per child. Selections include pumpkin soup, roasted turkey with jalapeno cornbread stuffing, smoked prime rib, roasted lamb, and an omelet station. Other choices include an array of cold seafood and sushi rolls plus plenty of desserts.

Turner’s

Last but not least, head to Berg Hospitality’s retro supper club for Houston’s most decadent Thanksgiving experience. Price at $250 per person, the three-course menu includes a seafood tower for the table, choice of appetizers, three entree choices (turkey, lamb, or Chilean sea bass) plus family-style sides. Finish with a cheese course and a dessert assortment.