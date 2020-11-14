Fan favorite movie theater's curtain call leads Houston's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Longtime cult-favorite Houston movie theater permanently shutters. AMC Studio 30 earned praise from film buffs for screening indie and foreign movies.

2. Cherished Texas cafeteria chain takes major step toward dissolution. Luby's shareholders will vote on the company's liquidation plan next week.

3. Houston's Chopped champion cooks up exciting comeback story. Bernie's Burger Bus founder Justin Turner will open three new restaurant next year in far northeast Houston.

4. 3 Houston restaurants frying up New England's favorite fall treat. Apple cider doughnuts are a welcome alternative to all the pumpkin-flavored treats that dominate menus in the fall.

5. Houston's most celebrated cocktail bar announces highly anticipated reopening. Like many other bars, Anvil has converted its liquor license to a restaurant in order to reopen.