These Houston restaurants are honoring heroes with Veteran's Day deals

Veteran’s Day (Wednesday, November 11) reminds Americans to celebrate people who have served in the military. Several Houston restaurants will celebrate the occasion with special dining deals.

Proof of veteran status, such as a military ID or veteran designation on a driver’s license, is typically required to claim the offers. While this list includes many tempting possibilities, here’s one suggestion for a veteran looking for maximum dining enjoyment for the least possible cost: lunch at Feges BBQ followed by a Blizzard at Dairy Queen with a Perry’s pork chop for dinner. That’s a fine day of eating (please tip generously).

Berg Hospitality

The group’s restaurants — B.B. Italia, B.B. Lemon, B&B Butchers, and The Annie Café — will take 20 percent off a veteran’s meal for either dine-in or to-go. In addition, the butcher shop at B&B Butchers will offer veterans a free sandwich, chips, and non-alcoholic drink.

Bombshells

The military-themed sports bar and restaurant with eight Houston-area locations will offer veterans a free meal and family members will receive a 20-percent discount on their meals

Bowl & Barrel/The General Public

CityCentre’s fancy bowling concept and its companion comfort food restaurant will give veterans a free burger.

Dairy Queen

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free medium Blizzard.

Feges BBQ

Thanks to a generous donor, the veteran-owned barbecue joint will offer all veterans a free meal on Veteran’s Day. Offer is only available in person (can’t be ordered online).

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

The restaurant extends a 15-percent discount to veterans every day; for Veteran's Day it jumps up to 25-percent.

Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Both the Galleria and Woodlands locations offer a 15-percent discount to veterans and first responders every day. On Veteran’s Day, the restaurant will also offer veterans a free dessert.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

The popular steakhouse will provide veterans and active military with its signature “seven-finger high” pork chop for free when accompanied by a companion who purchases a dinner entree. Reservations recommended.

The Rustic

Both locations of the restaurant and live music venue will offer veterans a free burger.

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Military service members, including both active duty personnel and veterans, receive a free entree on Veteran’s Day.

Torchy’s Tacos

Veterans will receive a complimentary taco and non-alcoholic beverage from the Veteran’s Day menu. Choices include chicken fajitas, beef fajitas, Trailer Park (trashy or regular), and fried avocado.

Upper Kirby Bistro

Veterans may head to this restaurant from 12-3 pm for a free "Yardbird" chicken sandwich from chef Keenan Williams.

Whiskey Cake

All four Houston-area locations of the comfort food restaurant are offering veterans a free whiskey cake on Wednesday.