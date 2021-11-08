These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this week

Fall's cooler temps — and the utter futility of Houston's in-season professional sports franchises — provide diners with the ideal opportunity to get out and enjoy some fun food events. This week's roster includes Veteran's Day discounts, a night market loaded with up-and-coming culinary talent, and two chef competitions.

Monday, November 8

Fancy Chef Steak Night at Johnny's Gold Brick

Chef Jess Timmons (formerly of Cherry Block) will be serving tri-tip with persillade and potato and leek gratin. Proceeds from the $25 steak dinner will benefit local non-profit I'll Have What She's Having. 6 pm until sold out.

Thursday, November 11

Veteran's Day Dining Deals at Various Restaurants

In honor of the holiday, veterans can enjoy the following deals:

Axelrad: 20 percent off food and drinks

Dish Society: 20 percent off (ID required)

Feges BBQ: Free meal for veterans (both locations)

The General Public: Free burger for veterans and active duty military

King's Bierhaus: Free 1-liter beer (ID required)

New York Eatery: 30-percent off your meal (excludes alcohol, ID required)

The Original Ninfa's: Free chile con queso

Orleans Seafood Kitchen: 50 percent off a meal (ID required)

Perry's Steakhouse: Free pork chop when companion purchases a meal (ID required)

Greek Wine Tasting at Camerata

Join sommelier Andreas Zinelis for a tasting of three Greek wine flights. Those who discover a new favorite may purchase it by-the-glass. 6 pm.

Saturday, November 13

Night Market at the Stomping Grounds

Curated by Tastemaker Award nominee Tatemo and winner Underground Creamery, the event features 13 vendors including: rising star pastry chef Christina Au, smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega, Vietnamese-influenced Khói Barbecue, and Katy Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery. 6-9 pm.

Jake Cohen at the Jewish Community Center

The social media star and author will join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler (aka, me) in a virtual conversation about his cookbook Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes From a Modern Mensch. An ode to the blending of Cohen's Ashkenazic heritage with his husband's Mizrahi traditions, the book offers recipes for everything from brisket and latkes to tahdig and challah. Tickets range from $10-40. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, November 14

International Risotto Festival at The Houston Design Center

Chefs including Alessandro Scarafile (Roma), Maurizio Ferrarese (Alba), Angelo Cuppone (Concura), and Fadi Dimassi (Fadi's) will compete to create the best, most flavorful risotto dish. The event also includes wine, music, exotic cars, and more. Proceeds benefit Second Servings of Houston. VIP and general admission tickets are available. 2-6 pm.

Oxtail Mashup at Project Row Houses

A group of 15 chefs from Houston and beyond will compete head to head to serve the tastiest oxtail dish for a $500 cash prize and a trip to Oaxaca; five bartenders will also compete in a cocktail competition with a $500 prize. Participants include: Don Bowie of Taste Bar + Kitchen / Rare HTX, Javani King of JK Luxe Kitchen, Jonny Rhodes of Broham Soul Food and Grocery, Lawrence Walker of Lucille’s 1913, and Mark Clayton of Squable. The event will benefit Project Row Houses and the Texas Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Anemia Program. VIP and general admission tickets available. 6-10 pm.