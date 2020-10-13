These hot Houston restaurants and bars are serving up deals for early voters

Hold on to that "I voted" sticker for as long as possible. It's an easy way to score some cheap eats.

Houston's bars and restaurants are doing their part to encourage their fellow citizens to vote with an array of discounts on food and drinks. From free margaritas to an extra scoop of ice cream, this roundup should suit every taste.

CultureMap will update this guide as more specials come in through Election Day.

Brennan’s of Houston

On Election Day, the Creole institution will give voters a free order of Ballot Beignets.

Caracol, Hugo’s, and Xochi

All three of chef Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s restaurants will reward voters with a free margarita: choose from red, white, or blue. They’re also available for $11 each for those who want a second.

City Orchard

The cidery and brewery near Sawyer Yards offers half-off a person’s first draft cider or beer for showing an "I voted" sticker through election day.

Eatsie Boys

Flash the “I voted” stick for $1 off any menu item at this food truck that can be found at 8th Wonder Brewery.

Fat Cat Creamery

The ice cream shop in The Heights will give voters a free scoop upgrade. As in, buy one, get the second scoop for free.

Feges BBQ

The Greenway Plaza restaurant will give a 10-percent discount to diners with an “I voted” sticker.

La Grange

Get a free order of chicharrones at this Montrose patio bar with an "I voted" sticker.

Lucille’s

On Election Day, diners will receive 30-percent off their meals with an “I voted” sticker.

Molina’s Cantina

All locations will offer voters a house margarita for $6.50 on Election Day.

Phat Eatery

The Malaysian restaurant’s signature roti canai, a flaky Indian flatbread accompanied by curry dip, gets a discount to $2 now through Election Day for voters.

Underbelly Hospitality

Get each of the following dishes for free at Chris Shepherd’s restaurants with an “I voted” sticker: