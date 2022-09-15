Growing Houston seafood restaurant gets loud with new location and free food deal

A rapidly expanding local seafood restaurant will celebrate the opening of its newest location with a major giveaway. Lotus Seafood welcomes its fifth location in Stafford with specials and the opportunity to win free seafood for a year.

Located at 2903 S. Main St., the new Lotus Seafood occupies a 6,000-square-foot space with a dedicated bar area and an expansive patio that offers hookah. Design details include wooden ceiling beams and murals that pay homage to different aspects of Houston’s culture. It joins Lotus’s locations in Pearland, Westchase, northwest Houston, and the original location in southwest Houston.

The new location will serve Lotus Seafood’s familiar menu of Louisiana-style seafood dishes. Originally opened as a “you buy, we fry” fish market in 2006, the restaurant has developed a devoted following for its boiled seafood — enhanced with its signature “crack sauce” — and fried seafood platters. The menu also includes chicken wings, po’boys, and fried rice. Diners may opt for a “loud pack” that combines fried rice with peeled shrimp or a “hot box” that pairs half a pound each of shrimp and snow crab with corn, potatoes, and sausage.

For the first time, Lotus Seafood will offer a full bar with wine, beer, and cocktails. In addition to the restaurant’s familiar lineup of frozen daiquiris, the new drinks include a frozen strawberry lemonade and rum punch.

To celebrate the grand opening, Lotus Seafood will reward one patron with free seafood for a year. Entering requires visiting the new location and posting a picture of a meal to Instagram between September 14-18. See this post for full details.

“This new location really takes the brand to the next level,” Lotus Seafood publicist Sherrie Handrinos said in a statement. “Lotus has come a long way since its launch in a seafood market converted for fast casual, counter service. The new Stafford location offers a lot of firsts for the brand, from the full bar to a huge new dining room, to the hookah patio, giving guests a whole new way to experience the amazing seafood and cool vibe Lotus has become famous for in Houston.”