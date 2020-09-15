High-profile Houston restaurant group gifts free meals to local first responders

One of Houston's highest-profile restaurant groups is giving back to first responders. From September 15-18, qualified first responders, including EMS and nurses, may receive a free meal from one of three Berg Hospitality establishments: B&B Butchers, B.B. Italia, and The Annie Cafe.

Owner Ben Berg instituted the program in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, and it has become a tradition for his company. Typically, the meals are served dine-in, but the restaurants have switched to to-go service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each day, one of Berg's restaurants will give away 400 meals from 11 am-2:30 pm on a first-come-first-served basis. To qualify, eligible first responders need to show a badge or other official identification.

At B&B Butchers, which will serve both Tuesday, September 15 and Friday, September 18, the options include filet tips with mashed potatoes, barbecue ribs, and a French dip sandwich. On Wednesday, September 16, The Annie will offer a choice of a French dip sandwich or a shrimp Louie salad. B.B. Italia's menu for Thursday, September 17 includes a choice of a chicken parm sandwich or fettuccine Alfredo. Meals also include a choice of water or soda.

"Our goal every year during this week is to thank and honor all of the First Responders for their on-going service and dedication to helping the City of Houston," Berg said in a statement. "Although we had to change the format this year due to COVID-19, we knew it was more important than ever to provide a nice meal from us to show our appreciation for how selflessly they serve us every day.”