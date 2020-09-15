Houston Charity Guide
Home » Restaurants + Bars
way to b

High-profile Houston restaurant group gifts free meals to local first responders

Hot Houston restaurant group gifts free meals to first responders

By
B&B Butchers first responder promotion
Berg Hospitality is giving back to first responders.  Photo by Fulton Davenport

One of Houston's highest-profile restaurant groups is giving back to first responders. From September 15-18, qualified first responders, including EMS and nurses, may receive a free meal from one of three Berg Hospitality establishments: B&B Butchers, B.B. Italia, and The Annie Cafe.

Owner Ben Berg instituted the program in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, and it has become a tradition for his company. Typically, the meals are served dine-in, but the restaurants have switched to to-go service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each day, one of Berg's restaurants will give away 400 meals from 11 am-2:30 pm on a first-come-first-served basis. To qualify, eligible first responders need to show a badge or other official identification. 

At B&B Butchers, which will serve both Tuesday, September 15 and Friday, September 18, the options include filet tips with mashed potatoes, barbecue ribs, and a French dip sandwich. On Wednesday, September 16, The Annie will offer a choice of a French dip sandwich or a shrimp Louie salad. B.B. Italia's menu for Thursday, September 17 includes a choice of a chicken parm sandwich or fettuccine Alfredo. Meals also include a choice of water or soda.

"Our goal every year during this week is to thank and honor all of the First Responders for their on-going service and dedication to helping the City of Houston," Berg said in a statement. "Although we had to change the format this year due to COVID-19, we knew it was more important than ever to provide a nice meal from us to show our appreciation for how selflessly they serve us every day.”

Read These Next
Lefty's Cheesesteaks
Deshaun Watson bringing 5 new cheesesteak restaurants to Houston
Bottled Blonde interior
Buzzy sports bar, nightclub, and pizzeria shakes up Houston open date
Luby's exterior
Luby's potential shutter slides to top of week's most popular stories