New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale

A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St.

To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony Heins and Chris Manriquez, a partner in Trash Panda Drinking Club and Chivos, turned to master brewer Henryk Orlik. During his many years at Louisiana's Abita Brewing Company, Orlik developed the recipes for signature brews such as Purple Haze, Turbodog, and Andygator. Throughout 2022, the brewer has worked with Heins and Manriquez to build the brewpub's production facility, according to a release.

“We’re very excited to open our doors so that Houston can experience this reimagined historic property,” Heins said in a statement. “We’re eager to show off what Henryk has been brewing for us. He’s been vital to our development, and he brings decades of crucial brewing experience to Black Page.”

The partners have also sought expert assistance to create Black Page's food menu in the form of La Macro chef-owner Saul Obregon, who will be in the kitchen daily. Diners can expect a menu that blends classic German fare with street tacos. Heins tells CultureMap that one possibility is a Weisswurst sausage on a bolillo bun that's topped with sauerkraut and served with a birria-style onion broth dip.

Named for a Frank Zappa song that's notoriously difficult to play, Black Page occupies a 7,400-square-foot former warehouse near Little White Oak Bayou. The brewpub's beer garden will be situated near the bayou's banks.

“We want Black Page to be Houston’s favorite hiding spot,” Manriquez added. “It’s tucked away and surrounded by nature. The bayou attracts so much wildlife, and it reminds us of Houston’s natural, hidden beauty.”

The neighborhood's north of downtown Houston remain a popular area to open a new brewery. In addition to Black Page, the new owners of Local Group Brewing in Hardy Yards recently rebranded it to Gristworkz. They'll soon be joined by Bad Astronaut Brewing Company, a new project from former Karbach employees Chris Fall and Craig “Rocky” Keener.