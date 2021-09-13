These Houston bars and restaurants have temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas prepares to make landfall on the Texas coast, a number of Houston restaurants and bars are suspending service for Monday, September 13 and/or Tuesday, September 14.

The establishments listed below have either contacted CultureMap directly or shared their plans on social media. We will update this list as throughout the day. To be added, please email eric@culturemap.com.

Those who do venture out this evening should remain weather aware and avoid dangerous situations.

Amsterdam Company (closing at 1 pm)

Angel Share

The Annie Cafe (closing at 2 pm)

Anvil Bar & Refuge (both Monday and Tuesday)

Axelrad

B&B Butchers (closing at 2 pm)

B.B. Lemon (closing at 2 pm)

Better Luck Tomorrow (both Monday and Tuesday)

Bludorn

Brasil (closed Monday and Tuesday morning)

The Brisket House (all locations closing at 3 pm and closed Tuesday)

Churrascos

City Cellars HTX

Cloud 10 Creamery (all locations closing at 5 pm)

Common Bond (closing at 6 pm)

Crave Cupcakes (closing at 5 pm; closed Tuesday)

Crawfish Cafe (closing at 8 pm Monday; closed Tuesday)

Dolce Neve (closing at 5 pm)

8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, and Eatsie Boys (closed Tuesday)

Ember & Greens (closing at 4 pm; reopen Tuesday at 4 pm)

Etoile Cuisine et Bar (closing at 4 pm; closed Tuesday)

Eunice (closed Monday for dinner and Tuesday for lunch)

Fajitas Pete’s Woodlands (closing at 6 pm; closed Tuesday)

Feges BBQ Greenway Plaza (closed Tuesday)

Feges BBQ Spring Branch (opening Tuesday at 3 pm)

Field & Tides (closed Monday for dinner; closed Tuesday for lunch)

Flower & Cream (closing at 8 pm and closed Tuesday)

FM Kitchen & Bar (both locations closing at 4 pm)

Frank’s Americana Revival (closed Tuesday for lunch, open for dinner)

Golden Bagels & Coffee (closed Tuesday)

Grand Prize

Harold’s in the Heights (closing at 2:30 pm)

Hungry Like the Wolf (closed Tuesday)

Jax Grill (closing at 4 pm Monday; plan to reopen Tuesday at 4 pm)

Johnny’s Gold Brick

Julep

Just GRK (closing at 7 pm)

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine (closing at 6:30 pm)

Ladybirds

Le Colonial (closing at 8 pm)

Liberty Kitchen (closing at 4 pm)

Love Shack (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Monkey's Tail

Monument Inn (closing at 3 pm and closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Moon Tower Inn

Mutiny Wine Room (closed Tuesday)

The Nash

Neil’s Bahr

Night Shift

Ninja Ramen (closed Tuesday)

Nopo Cafe, Market & Bar (closing at 2 pm)

The Original Ninfa’s (both locations closing at 2 pm)

Ouisie’s Table (Closed Monday for dinner; closed Tuesday)

Palace Social

Pappas Restaurants (closing at 3 pm; closed Tuesday)

Penny Whistle Pub

Potente

Relish Restaurant and Bar (closing at 3 pm; closed Tuesday for breakfast and lunch)

Riel

River Oaks Donuts

Rodeo Goat (closing at 7 pm)

Roegels BBQ (closed Tuesday)

Roost

Saint Arnold Brewing Company (closing at 2 pm and closed Tuesday)

Shoot the Moon

Squable (closed Tuesday)

State Fair Kitchen & Bar (closing at 4 pm)

Studewood Cantine (closing at 4 pm)

Sweet Bribery

13 Celsius

The Toasted Coconut (closed Tuesday)

Traveler’s Table

Uchi

The Union Kitchen (closing at 4 pm Monday; plan to reopen Tuesday at 4 pm)

Urbe (closed Tuesday for breakfast and lunch)

Watershed

Woodshed Smokehouse (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Yelo (closed Tuesday)