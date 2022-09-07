If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve.

Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hungry Houstonians can get access to all the city's best deals in one place, plus find restaurants and bars they have never experienced before with the app's unique "Surprise Me" feature.

Savve's algorithm learns user preferences over time to recommend restaurants and bars that match personal tastes at the best price.

In turn, restaurants and bars can acquire customer insights via Savve's early adopter program and expand their current customer base by showcasing their best deals.

As these businesses work to regain revenue lost post pandemic, Savve is showing its support by offering risk-free trials to limited number of restaurants and bars.

"As a Houstonian, I'm excited to do my part to help our city's restaurant and bar owners get back on their feet after a challenging year," says Wes Winn, president and founder of Savve Concepts. "Savve is reigniting the excitement around in-person dining in Houston, making restaurants and bars accessible again while also helping to bring customers back to the places that need them most."

Savve acts as your "passport," allowing you to taste as many restaurants as you'd like with in-app Savve special deals. It also shows the closest restaurants near you with active deals.

Savve is also rolling out new features for in-app restaurant partners that allow them to see real-time metrics of their deal redemption and user participation.

The app is available for free on any Android or Apple device, and can be downloaded here or in the App Store or Google Play.

Interested restaurants can contact wes@savveconcepts.com for an exclusive CultureMap special offer.