Flavorful Mediterranean restaurant serves up big Westheimer return

Finally, Fadi Dimassi has come back to Westheimer. Dimassi, the chef-owner of Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine, has opened his newest location at 6365 Westheimer Rd. in Briargrove.

That's only a short drive east from the original Fadi's at Westheimer and Dunvale that closed in 2017. The opening gives Fadi's six Houston-area locations, joining restaurants in Meyerland, Memorial, Katy, Sugar Land, and the Museum District.

Fadi's first opened in 1997 and quickly became known for its fresh, flavorful Mediterranean fare that offers diners a diverse array of choices at affordable prices. Its menu features kebabs and wraps (beef, chicken, lamb, etc.) alongside a wide array of vegetables sides, dips, and breads. Chef Dimassi is a Lebanese immigrant who started at his family's restaurant, Mediterranean favorite Dimassi's, before going out on his own.

Along with the new location, Fadi's has changed its ordering procedure by eliminating set combinations in favor of a la carte ordering. The change makes the restaurant even more affordable and allows for better portion control, according to a press release.

In addition, all Fadi's locations are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the first time. The restaurant's $20 lunch menu includes a choice of kebab, four different half-portion sides, and choice of dessert (pro tip: get the baklava).

Fadi's celebrated its grand opening on Monday, August 23. The Westheimer location opens daily at 11 am.