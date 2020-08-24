7 things to know in Houston food: Reopenings, doughnuts, and a cocktail contest

Editor's note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings, re-openings, and coming attractions

BCK, the Heights restaurant that’s a sister concept to Galleria-area bar and restaurant Bosscat Kitchen, has reopened for dine-in service. Originally opened in 2018 with a retro-inspired menu that included "Pasghettios," the restaurant shifted its focus twice to broaden its appeal. Last year, it offered a more burger-centric. In its latest iteration, BCK now serves wings, tacos, and milkshakes.

In addition, BCK will serve as a local outpost for Miss Mini Donuts, a concept developed by BCK co-owner Leslie Nguyen. Get flavors such as Oreo, Powdered Sugar, and Signature Pink in boxes of four, 25, 50, or 100.

The second Houston-area location of Fire Wings has opened at 8401 Westheimer Rd. The California-based chain, which opened its first Houston-area location in Alief in June, offers over 20 flavors of wings including the usual (Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan) as well as the more unusual (Mango Habanero, Salt & Pepper, and Peanut Butter). Similarly, diners may opt for a range of sides include french fries, mozzarella sticks, or garlic noodles.

Speaking of California imports, Mochinut will join imports such as 7 Leaves Cafe, soft serve ice cream shop Bae, and Korean hot dog purveyor Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Eater Houston reports. As its name implies, Mochinut serves mochi doughnuts that add rice flour to the batter for a pleasantly chewy texture. Flavors include ube, taro, matcha, and black sesame.

Houston’s fourth Chicken Salad Chick will open in Spring on September 2. Located at 4161 Riley Fuzzel Rd., the first 100 people to arrive on opening day will receive free chicken salad for a year. See the restaurant’s Facebook event page for details and rules regarding the promotion.

Other news and notes

Tarka Indian Kitchen, the Austin-based fast casual restaurant, has a special back to school promotion. From now through September 10, get 50 percent off a kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entree. The offer is not available via third party delivery apps.

Congratulations to Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Their Rosé and Honey Agave ciders earned gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the cider category at the National Honey Board’s 2020 National Honey Beer Competition. Both beverages use Don Amusan from Burleson's Honey in Waxahachie, TX.

Upcoming food event

Backstreet cafe sommelier and beverage director Sean Beck will attempt to match skills with three of Houston’s most expert cocktail creators. Scheduled for this Wednesday, August 26 (weather permitting), Beck’s virtual cocktail dinner will feature his take on three classic cocktails alongside versions from: Anvil owner Bobby Heugel (Manhattan), Johnny’s Gold Brick owner Benjy Mason (Chartreuse Daisy), and Nobie’s/The Toasted Coconut bar manager Sarah Troxell (El Presidente). The $38 meal includes three pairs of mini cocktails, a choice of select entrees from Backstreet Cafe, and a Zoom call where the competitors will discuss their creations. Email sean@htownrestaurantgroup.com to reserve a spot.