Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose

An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.).

Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.

For this second go-around, Stacy has made some significant changes. First, he reduced the number of courses from eight to five and traded communal seating — a nod to its dinner party roots — with the option for individual tables.

“I learned a lot from the previous iteration of the concept,” Stacy said in a statement. “I want to do it a bit differently this time — more rustic, with fewer courses, larger portions, and the option for guests to sit at their own table. I couldn’t be more excited to bring these new changes to the Montrose community — the place where I grew up and where the pop-ups originally started. Reikina is centered around creative expression, and Montrose is a perfect place to match that creative energy.”

Stacy will change the menu every two months. The current progression consists of:

Yellowtail sashimi with apricot jam, tamari, olive oil and crispy potato

Sesame Caesar salad with pickled kohlrabi, cherry tomato and burnt sourdough

Smoked cod agnolotti with bonito flake cream sauce

Smoked R-C Ranch wagyu with kalbi mustard greens and miso potato

Nectarine icebox pie with homemade marshmallow and vanilla egg custard

Meals are priced at $100 per person. For beverages, diners are encouraged to avail themselves of Reikina offering BYOB.