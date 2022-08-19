Whether you're visiting from out of town or you're a long-time Houston local, The Houstonian Club's renovation is something to get excited about — especially if you're into food.

Currently in progress, The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club is the new 6,000-square-foot restaurant and bar that's part of The Houstonian property’s $65 million master-plan project.

It's a dynamic indoor-outdoor concept with separate adult and family-friendly dining spaces. The respective decks will provide al fresco dining and overlook the beautiful, relaxed environment of the hotel's resort pool complex.

The Kitchen has been designed to be a central location and gathering place exclusive to members and guests, where they can connect and unwind over classic meals.

It will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner service with unique and comforting dishes based around proteins, grains, bowls, salads, and soups, all with thoughtful and innovative touches by executive chef Marcus Hollander.

"I believe my biggest influence in The Kitchen is to offer a scratch-made menu so that every ingredient is understood," says Hollander. "Our full-scale menu offers great, healthy options such as acai bowls for a healthy breakfast, locally sourced greens for our salads, homemade breads, and a la carte steaks and seafood."

The restaurant's new bar will offer seasonal beverages including local craft beer on tap and a cocktail list curated by a professional mixologist, including "mocktail" options. The wine list will feature a variety of choices from California, Oregon, and abroad.

This is all part of Phase 2 of the club’s remodel, which once complete will alter nearly 70 percent of the facility and add 10,000 square feet, for an impressive total of 185,000 square feet.

And if this impressive renovation wasn't enough to make you want to check out the hotel, perhaps being named the No. 1 resort hotel in Texas in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards will.

The Houstonian Club's first-class amenities and commitment to service have earned it the honorable distinction of being a Platinum Club of America.

This places it in the top 5 percent of private clubs and only 1 of 20 athletic clubs in the nation with this recognition. The Houstonian Club is the only Platinum Club in Houston.

To see the new spaces and amenities, to apply for membership, or for tours and access to the club, you can make an appointment only by calling 713-316-2729.