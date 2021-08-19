California-based churro sensation serves up first Houston location

Creative churros are coming to Rice Village. The Loop Handcrafted Churros will open in the Hanover Rice Village on Saturday, August 28.

Founded in 2016 by siblings Minh and Loan Ngyuen, The Loop has grown to four locations in Southern California thanks to colorful creations that have amassed an impressive 247,000 Instagram followers. Houston will be its first out-of-state expansion.

“Houston is a foodie city through and through,” co-founder Loan Nguyen said in a statement. “We wanted to be part of that. From barbecue to authentic Vietnamese pho, all the way to creative concepts serving stuffed turkey legs, there’s no lack of diversity in Houston’s foodie scene. And, for that reason, we knew that something unique and diverse like The Loop Handcrafted Churros would be appreciated by the entire Houston community.”

The dessert spot takes its name from its signature, loop-shaped churros that are made from scratch and fried. Customers may customize their churros with flavored glazes, toppings, soft serve ice cream, and more.

First time visitors may want to try The Loop's "Lil Loop Sampler" that offers six mini churros with a range of preset toppings such as white chocolate Oreo and matcha Fruity Pebbles. Cold drinks such as lemonade, tea, and cold brew coffee provide refreshment.

Local design firm Houston Design Construction transformed the former Cloud 10 Creamery space at 5216 Morningside Dr. into The Loop with Instagram-worthy elements such as a greenery wall, a neon sign inspired by New York City's Museum of Ice Cream, and an in-store photo booth. Overall, the 1,200-square-foot location offers indoor seating for 30 with a 20-seat patio.

The Loop will celebrate its grand opening with free drinks for the first 100 people in line. The first 200 customers will be entered into a drawing for prizes such as a Nintendo switch, Apple AirPods, and more. It will be open from noon-10 pm daily.