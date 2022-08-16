New all-day cafe serves up a taste of Louisiana to The Heights in familiar space

A Louisiana-inspired all-day cafe has opened in the Heights. Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar has entered a soft opening this week ahead of its official grand opening this Friday, April 19.

Located in the former Revival Market space, Lagniappe serves a mixture of Cajun and Creole-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch, and happy hour. Owner Layne Cruz is a Louisiana native who spent five years as Revival Market's general manager before being given the opportunity to transform the space into her own restaurant.

The space has been given a Louisiana makeover complete with bathrooms decorated in the colors of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Cruz took inspiration from her living room for the main dining area, which seats 56, including a 14-seat bar. Outdoor seating for up to 37 people is also available.

Turning to the menu, breakfast at Lagniappe could include dishes such as a Sardou omelet with creamed spinach, smoked ham, and gruyere or cheddar bacon biscuits. The "All Day" section features a classic muffaletta sandwich on a semolina roll sourced from New Orleans favorite Gambino's bakery as well as Black & Tan Po'boy of blackened shrimp and fried oysters.

Lunch features Cruz's gumbo that includes a housemade andouille sausage. During happy hour, look for bar bites like crab-stuffed hush puppies, cheese and charcuterie plates, and oysters raw, roasted, or fried.

Lagniappe's beverage offerings start with coffees that use beans from New Orleans-based roasted. In addition, look for low ABV spins on classic New Orleans cocktails, beer, and wine. During happy hour, select cocktails are priced at $7.

"I’ve made my professional home at 550 Heights Blvd. for the past seven years at Revival Market, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to now revamp this space into my dream restaurant with Lagniappe,” Cruz said in a statement. “Opening my own restaurant has been a personal goal for as long as I can remember, and I can’t wait to introduce Heights regulars to a taste of the Big Easy.”

Lagniappe opens daily at 7 am.