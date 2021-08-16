Healthy salad chain freshens up Sugar Land with Whole 30 and keto options

A successful fast-casual salad chain has made its Houston area debut. Saladworks recently opened in Sugar Land at 18802 University Blvd.

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1986, Saladworks is now a Florida-based restaurant with over 100 locations across 18 states — including one in Irving, Texas — that serves entree-sized salads. Diners may make their own custom salad using more than 60 ingredients or opt for one of the restaurant's 12 signature salads.

In addition, the restaurant serves soups, sandwiches, panini, warm grain bowls, and wraps. Choices include an avocado BLT, Buffalo chicken panini melt, Asian crispy chicken warm grain bowl, and a roasted turkey club wrap. Overall, the offerings are designed to suit vegans and vegetarians as well as those following popular diets such as Whole 30 and keto.

Saladworks comes to Houston courtesy of franchisee Venus Allana, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Houston. She opened the restaurant to provide the area with a healthy dining option, according to a press release.

"I’m excited to open my first Saladworks location at such a young age and can’t wait to grow in the community," Allana said in a statement. "Saladworks will be a perfect fit for people in the area that are wanting to eat healthy, but have a great tasting option that is easy and convenient to get.”

Overall, the company is on a growth spurt. It expects to open 30 new locations by the end of the year and has another 50 in development.

---

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.